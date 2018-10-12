Samuel L. Jackson Has ‘Lots Of S**t To Deal With’ As He Works To Elect Democrats

To help swing the House of Representatives for the Democrats, iconic film star Samuel L. Jackson has recorded at least two spots for candidates running in swing districts.

And he’s willing to do just about anything to help.

In one ad, Jackon is on kitty litter duty to assist former healthcare executive Angie Craig. She’s trying to unseat Rep. Jason Lewis (R-Minn.), who defeated her by fewer than 6,700 votes in 2016:

I got lots of shit to deal with, but I don’t mind helping out @AngieCraigMN — this election is THAT important. https://t.co/byhvG2zmdC pic.twitter.com/UbpkfgSPmg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 11, 2018

In another spot, Jackson waits for the cable guy to appear at the home of civil rights attorney Colin Allred, who is running against Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) in a Dallas-area district:

Volunteer this fall. What the fuck are you waiting for? I’m waiting for @ColinAllredTX’s cable guy. https://t.co/byhvG2zmdC pic.twitter.com/qTBSIRkobR — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 11, 2018