San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich Won't Discuss Victory After Shooting

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich isn’t shy about speaking his mind on matters beyond the court, whether it’s about President Donald Trump or racial inequality.

But after his team defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns, 112-95, Sunday night, the coach figured it wouldn’t be the right time to talk basketball, either. Not after 26 people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire on First Baptist Church in nearby Sutherland Springs, Texas.

And he politely but firmly told reporters so.

Quick Popovich reaction... basketball not important after what occurred today in Texas #Spurs pic.twitter.com/8Iu7iWNJGy — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) November 6, 2017

“We won a basketball game but considering what’s gone on today, it’s pretty meaningless,” he said. “When you think about the tragedy that those families are suffering, it’s just inconceivable and impossible to put your head around. So I think talking about basketball tonight is probably pretty inappropriate. You guys have a good night.”

One of Popovich’s players was particularly vocal in addressing the tragedy before the game. Pau Gasol, a native of Spain, said that “something has to change.”