San Diego Police Arrest Shooter Near Rock 'N' Roll Marathon Finish Line

A female suspect is in custody after San Diego police responded to reports of an active shooter near the route of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Police arrested the woman around 12 p.m. Sunday after she fired multiple gunshots at a parking garage downtown, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said during a press conference.

The scene has been secured and police were not searching for an additional suspect, Nisleit said. No injuries were reported, except for one police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Nisleit.

SDPD: There is no longer a threat to the community. The scene is secure. The Rock and Roll Marathon has resumed. pic.twitter.com/j5hwxgmxzD — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) June 3, 2018

Police said the incident took place on 100 W. C St., roughly one-quarter mile away from the finish lines for the full and half marathon races in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, a charity event benefiting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The shooting may be connected to a reported kidnapping that took place earlier in the day in Chula Vista, roughly eight miles south of San Diego, according to officials.

“A male caller stated he had been kidnapped by a black female at gunpoint,” Nisleit said. “He was bound and gagged. That took a little while for him to get free. He called Chula Vista PD right before at about 10:50 this morning. We believe these two incidents are going to be tied together.”

Officials did not immediately speculate about the shooter’s possible motive.

