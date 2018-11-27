San Francisco Giants Face Backlash Over Owner's Donation To Cindy Hyde-Smith

The San Francisco Giants are facing calls for a boycott after a report that its largest shareholder, Charles B. Johnson, donated to the campaign of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

Hyde-Smith, who faces Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff election today, has repeatedly made headlines for racist and bigoted comments she has made, including one condoning “public hangings.”

Her opponent is a black man, and for many, the comment carried overtones of Mississippi’s disturbing history of lynchings of African-Americans.

Civil rights attorney John Burris, the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP and other local activists said they would boycott the team over donations totaling $5,400 that Johnson and his wife made to Hyde-Smith’s campaign nine days after video of the candidate’s “public hanging” comment surfaced.

“This is outrageous, hurtful conduct not only to me philosophically, but certainly to people who live there that they could be subjected to that kind of violence,” Burris told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Rev. Amos Brown, the president of the local NAACP chapter, said at a news conference on Monday, “The Good Book says where your treasure is, that is your heart. To San Francisco and the Giants, Mr. Charles Johnson has shown that his heart is on the side of oppression, terror, lynching and racist practices.”

Johnson’s attorney Joe Cotchett told reporters in his Burlingame office on Monday that his client wasn’t aware of Hyde-Smith’s racist remarks.

“Sometimes all of us screw up,” Cotchett said, adding that Johnson, the 85-year old retired chair of Franklin-Templeton Investments, should have done more research about where he was sending his money. Cotchett claimed that Johnson was merely responding to GOP calls for Republicans to donate to candidates in tight races.

He also said Johnson had asked him to look into getting the donation returned before Tuesday’s election, as a number of corporate donors — including Google, Walmart, Major League Baseball and AT&T ― have done.

Cotchett did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he had done so.

He reportedly further addressed the matter on local radio station KNBR on Tuesday:

Charles Johnson attorney Joe Cotchett on @knbr right now: “I’m going to get on his ass and tell him to make a public statement.” Called the donation “stupid.” #sfgiants — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) November 27, 2018

This is the second time in recent weeks that Johnson has faced backlash over questionable donations. In October he came under fire for a $1,000 donation he made to a super PAC called Black Americans for the President’s Agenda. The group released a racist radio ad in Arkansas claiming Democrats would support lynchings.

Johnson withdrew his support from the PAC, saying he didn’t know his money would be used for such an ad and condemning “any form of racism.”

Giants President and CEO Larry Baer issued a statement on Monday condemning “racist and hateful language and behavior.” But he added that the team has “more than 30 owners” who “come from different backgrounds and have their own political views.”

“Many give to Democratic causes, many to Republican causes and some refrain from politics altogether,” he wrote. “Neither I nor anyone else at the Giants can control who any of our owners support politically, just as we cannot and should not control whom any of our employees support politically.”

Johnson owns 26 percent of the Giants, according to the Chronicle.

Burris said Baer’s statement didn’t adequately address the impact of comments like Hyde-Smith’s on the black community.