20 Flirty And Sensible Sandals That Cover Your Toes

Even though summer is the time of year when most of us prefer to kick off our confined footwear and show off our pedicures in their cute mules and comfortable sandals, that doesn’t mean everyone is on board with ditching the fronts of shoes for the season.
Whether you need closed-toed sandals for work, or prefer to keep your toes protected, the good news is there are SO many cute closed-toe summer shoes these days. We’re talking espadrilles, slingbacks and even Dr. Martens that hide your digits from prying eyes.
For the folks who’d rather keep their toes from prying eyes, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest closed-toe sandals out there.
Take a look below at our 20 favorite sandals that cover your toes :
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.