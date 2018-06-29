20 Flirty And Sensible Sandals That Cover Your Toes

Even though summer is the time of year when most of us prefer to kick off our confined footwear and show off our pedicures in their cute mules and comfortable sandals, that doesn’t mean everyone is on board with ditching the fronts of shoes for the season.

Whether you need closed-toed sandals for work, or prefer to keep your toes protected, the good news is there are SO many cute closed-toe summer shoes these days. We’re talking espadrilles, slingbacks and even Dr. Martens that hide your digits from prying eyes.

For the folks who’d rather keep their toes from prying eyes, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest closed-toe sandals out there.

Take a look below at our 20 favorite sandals that cover your toes :

1 Carmen Salas Avila Flats Anthropologie Get them here

2 Pikolinos Puerto Vallarta Zappos Get them here

3 Camper TWS - K200672 Zappos Get them here

4 Swedish Hasbeens Debutant Clog Sandals Anthropologie Get them here

5 Rocket Dog Kelton Zappos Get them here

6 Dr. Martens Geraldo Ankle Strap Sandal Zappos Get them here

7 Pyramidis Woven T-Strap Flats Anthropologie Get them here

8 Bella-Vita Caralynn Zappos Get them here

9 Jeffrey Campbell Kithira Micro Wedge Sandals Anthropologie Get them here

10 Hush Puppies Chardon Fisherman Zappos Get them here

11 Anthropologie Beaded City Flats Anthropologie Get them here

12 Cubanas Lucky Slingback Mules Anthropologie Get them here

13 Toni Pons Vic Zappos Get them here

14 Gioseppo Woven City Flats Anthropologie Get them here

15 Rockport Cobb Hill Aubrey Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

16 Sbicca Whipped Zappos Get them here

17 Rockport Cobb Hill Inglewood Hurache Zappos Get them here

18 David Tate Canyon Espadrille Sandal Nordstrom Get them here

19 David Tate Nelly Zappos Get them here

20 Clarks Gracelin Art Zappos Get them here