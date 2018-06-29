HUFFPOST FINDS
06/29/2018 12:31 pm ET

20 Flirty And Sensible Sandals That Cover Your Toes

Closed-toe sandals you'll actually want to wear.
By Brittany Nims

Even though summer is the time of year when most of us prefer to kick off our confined footwear and show off our pedicures in their cute mules and comfortable sandals, that doesn’t mean everyone is on board with ditching the fronts of shoes for the season.

Whether you need closed-toed sandals for work, or prefer to keep your toes protected, the good news is there are SO many cute closed-toe summer shoes these days. We’re talking espadrilles, slingbacks and even Dr. Martens that hide your digits from prying eyes.

For the folks who’d rather keep their toes from prying eyes, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest closed-toe sandals out there.

Take a look below at our 20 favorite sandals that cover your toes : 

  • 1 Carmen Salas Avila Flats
    Get them <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/carmen-salas-avila-flats?category=shoes-flats&amp;color=046" target="_bl
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 2 Pikolinos Puerto Vallarta
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/pikolinos-puerto-vallarta-655-0732c1-nata-brandy/product/8672017/color/612998" tar
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 3 Camper TWS - K200672
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/camper-tws-k200672-black/product/9001185/color/3" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 4 Swedish Hasbeens Debutant Clog Sandals
    Get them <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/swedish-hasbeens-debutant-clog-sandals2?category=shoes-sandals&amp;color
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 5 Rocket Dog Kelton
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/rocket-dog-kelton-tan-austin/product/8866430/color/619834" target="_blank">here</a
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 6 Dr. Martens Geraldo Ankle Strap Sandal
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/dr-martens-geraldo-ankle-strap-sandal-black-brando/product/8258440/color/228668" t
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 7 Pyramidis Woven T-Strap Flats
    Get them <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/pyramidis-woven-t-strap-flats?category=shoes-flats&amp;color=010" target
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 8 Bella-Vita Caralynn
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bella-vita-caralynn-white-tan-leather/product/9018657/color/17399" target="_blank"
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 9 Jeffrey Campbell Kithira Micro Wedge Sandals
    Get them <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/jeffrey-campbell-kithira-micro-wedge-sandals?category=shoes-platforms-we
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 10 Hush Puppies Chardon Fisherman
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/hush-puppies-chardon-fisherman-black-leather/product/8991931/color/72" target="_bl
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 11 Anthropologie Beaded City Flats
    Get them <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/anthropologie-beaded-city-flats?category=shoes-flats&amp;color=016" targ
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 12 Cubanas Lucky Slingback Mules
    Get them <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/cubanas-lucky-slingback-mules?category=shoes-platforms-wedges&amp;color=
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 13 Toni Pons Vic
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/toni-pons-vic-black-sedavi/product/8866997/color/682536" target="_blank">here</a>.
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 14 Gioseppo Woven City Flats
    Get them <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/gioseppo-woven-city-flats?category=shoes-flats&amp;color=001" target="_b
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 15 Rockport Cobb Hill Aubrey Sandal
    Get them <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rockport-cobb-hill-aubrey-sandal/3598087?origin=keywordsearch-personalizedsort
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 16 Sbicca Whipped
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/sbicca-whipped-tan/product/9034103/color/20" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 17 Rockport Cobb Hill Inglewood Hurache
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/rockport-cobb-hill-collection-cobb-hill-inglewood-hurache-tan-multi/product/899976
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 18 David Tate Canyon Espadrille Sandal
    Get them <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/david-tate-canyon-espadrille-sandal-women/4503885?origin=keywordsearch-persona
    Nordstrom
    Get them here
  • 19 David Tate Nelly
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/david-tate-nelly-tan/product/8650405/color/20" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 20 Clarks Gracelin Art
    Get them <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/clarks-gracelin-art-dark-tan-leather/product/8991901/color/13978" target="_blank">
    Zappos
    Get them here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
