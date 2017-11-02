Note: This piece is a work of satire.
Following a tweet in which Trump blamed Chuck Schumer’s Diversity Visa Lottery for the recent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was quick to take umbrage over remarks that the president was attacking the senator from New York.
"The president was just trying to thank Senator Schumer," said Sanders right in front of a press room full of reporters as well as several million Americans who were watching from remote locations. “I think what the president is saying is that without Senator Schumer's work getting this lottery into place in New York, we would have had to look a lot harder to find someone to blame. I think the president is acknowledging that Senator Schumer made it really convenient and easy for him. And anyone who suggests otherwise is pushing a narrative that is outrageous and absurd."
Sanders went on to say “I think that this administration has proven that the president is a man who knows how to express acknowledgement. His finely honed sense of courtesy and his natural graciousness would never let him forget to acknowledge contributions such as Schumer’s no matter who makes them. Across the aisle if necessary. The president is a bipartisan acknowledger of this type."
