Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 'I Can't Guarantee' Trump Never Said Racial Slur

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Tuesday she “can’t guarantee” that Americans will never hear President Donald Trump say the “N-word” on a recording in light of accusations from former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

“Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people they’ll never hear Donald Trump utter the ‘N-word’ on a recording, in any context?” NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Huckabee Sanders during a press briefing.

“I’ve never heard him use that term or anything similar,” Huckabee Sanders said, adding, “I haven’t been in every single room.”

Manigault Newman released on Tuesday a recording of several of Trump’s campaign aides discussing how to handle the potential fallout if an alleged video of Trump using a racial slur surfaced.

In her recently released tell-all book, Unhinged, Manigault Newman alleged there was a recording of Trump using the racial slur during the filming of his reality show “The Apprentice.”

Trump has denied that he used the slur.

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Magician Penn Jillette told Vulture in an interview published Tuesday that Trump “would say racially insensitive things that would make me uncomfortable” on the set of “The Celebrity Apprentice” that might have been captured on tape.

Huckabee Sanders repeatedly criticized Manigault Newman during Tuesday’s press briefing, saying she lacked credibility and is espousing “outrageous claims.”

When asked about Trump’s attacks on African-Americans, including his calling Manigault Newman “that dog,” Huckabee Sanders said Trump’s comments have “absolutely nothing to do with race and everything to do with the president calling out someone’s lack of integrity.”

She added that he criticizes people equally.

“The president is an equal opportunity person that calls things like he sees it,” she said.