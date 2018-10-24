Sandra Bullock Fights Off The Apocalypse Blindfolded In Tense 'Bird Box' Trailer

Sensory deprivation is apparently all the rage in horror these days.

After “A Quiet Place” made box office magic out of silence, Sandra Bullock’s upcoming apocalyptic drama “Bird Box” has rejiggered the winning formula with a handy blindfold.

Based on the 2014 Josh Malerman novel of the same name, “Bird Box,” which debuts on Netflix and in select theaters on Dec. 21, finds humanity battling an unseen force that seemingly takes over people’s vision by manifesting their greatest fears.

The first trailer, released Wednesday, tracks multiple timelines. Malorie (Bullock) first appears as a pregnant woman alongside her sister (Sarah Paulson) before the apocalypse hits and then as a hardened survivor with her two young children by her side.

“When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: If you see it, you take your life,” the film’s official description reads. “Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”

The film, which is directed by Susanne Bier, has actually been in development for years and was first optioned in 2013, but the project didn’t gain steam until Bullock came on board.