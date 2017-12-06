Sandra Bullock Warns Sexist Trolls The 'Ocean's 8' Cast Will 'Fight Right Back'

“Ocean’s 8” hasn’t even premiered yet, and it’s already given us so much. For starters, photos of castmates Sandra Bullock and Rihanna eating french fries together should be hung somewhere in the Louvre, OK?

But, of course, the all-female spinoff of the popular film franchise has also brought out the worst in internet trolls who have a problem with actresses like Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Bullock taking the reins from George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Bullock, for one, promises the cast is ready for the seemingly inevitable backlash and has no qualms about going head-to-head with the haters.

“I’ll tell you, we’ve got some feisty women that will fight right back,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s like, let’s just take a breath and let’s just see if we come up with something fun. There should be a moratorium. There should be a rule, you’re not allowed to say anything nasty until after it comes out. Obviously that’s never going to happen.”

The actress cited the troubling reaction to 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters” as an example of how the internet can put actresses cast in beloved properties “through hell.”

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna film scenes in New York City for "Ocean's 8."

Robert Kamau via Getty Images Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Bullock on set.

In “Ocean’s 8,” Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean, sister to Clooney’s Danny, who recruits a team of thieves after being locked away in jail for five years. The heist apparently goes down at the annual Met Gala, which is why celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner make cameos in the film.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling pictured on set in New York.

Bullock also teased that if all goes as planned, the film might spawn its own sequel ― but she’s hesitant to get ahead of herself.

“Let’s see if we can take the original and then make our own version, sort of pay homage to the ‘Ocean’ series,” she said. “If something strikes a chord, an ‘Ocean’s 9’ would be ideal.”

To read Bullock’s full interview, head over to Entertainment Weekly.