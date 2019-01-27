Sandra Oh Is Red-Hot At 2019 SAG Awards In Glittering Gown

Sandra Oh wore a knockout red gown on the silver carpet at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, proving that she is this year’s awards season queen.
The “Killing Eve” star wore a red one-shoulder embellished crepe gown by Jenny Packham, pairing it with drop earrings and an updo. She’s nominated for her role as Eve Polastri in the “Best Actress in a Drama Series” category. She took home the Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actress in a television series (drama) for the portrayal.
Oh also wore red earlier this month when she co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards, rocking the color on two separate gowns over the course of the night.
As for her SAG style, fans on Twitter couldn’t help but share their adoration for the stunning look: