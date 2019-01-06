Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg Roast Lady Gaga's '100 People' Line, Gaga Yells 'It's True'

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh couldn’t resist using their time as hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes to hilariously call out Lady Gaga for repeatedly saying the exact same thing during her “A Star Is Born” press tour.

Throughout her time promoting the film, Gaga frequently said something along the lines of, “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of those people won’t believe in you, but you just need one to believe in you” ― referencing Bradley Cooper taking a chance on her as the lead of the film. The quote got made into a viral supercut (above) because of how often she said it.