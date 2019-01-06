Sandra Oh's Adorable Family Shows Their Support Ahead Of Golden Globes

At this point, we’re just trying to join the Oh family.

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh, who’s co-hosting Sunday’s Golden Globes and is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, shared a perfect photo of her family on Twitter ahead of the ceremony.

In it, the clan is wearing T-shirts with Oh’s iconic quote from the 2018 Emmys, “It’s an honor just to be Asian.”

Thank you beloved family (ps—why are mom and dad not looking at camera?) pic.twitter.com/xe1qMy7t9j — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 6, 2019

Too cute, right? And the photo is just further proof that it is, indeed, an honor just to be Asian.

Oh’s father and mother, Joon-Soo Oh and Young-Nam Oh, have stolen America’s hearts before. At last year’s Emmy’s, Young-Nam sported a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress. Of course, Joon Soo’s pocket square matched her bold pink colors.

Sandra Oh brought her mom and dad. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kd0xc0nUdt — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 17, 2018

sandra oh brought her mother to the #Emmys and said mother is wearing a matching hanbok im not crying ur crying wut i have allergies- https://t.co/FZMajBUYBT — William Yu (@its_willyu) September 17, 2018