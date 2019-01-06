Sandra Oh's Adorable Family Shows Their Support Ahead Of Golden Globes

At this point, we’re just trying to join the Oh family.
“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh, who’s co-hosting Sunday’s Golden Globes and is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, shared a perfect photo of her family on Twitter ahead of the ceremony.
In it, the clan is wearing T-shirts with Oh’s iconic quote from the 2018 Emmys, “It’s an honor just to be Asian.”
Too cute, right? And the photo is just further proof that it is, indeed, an honor just to be Asian.
Oh’s father and mother, Joon-Soo Oh and Young-Nam Oh, have stolen America’s hearts before. At last year’s Emmy’s, Young-Nam sported a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress. Of course, Joon Soo’s pocket square matched her bold pink colors.
Can Mr. and Mrs. Oh host the ceremony next year?