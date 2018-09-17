Sandra Oh Introduces Her Parents On The Emmy Red Carpet, And We're Melting

Sandra Oh could become the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for lead actress Monday night ― she is already the first ever nominated ― and her parents are certainly not going to miss that.

Joon-Soo Oh and his wife, Young-Nam, appeared on the Emmy red carpet to support their daughter’s nomination for her role as MI6 agent Eve Polastri on BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

When asked how much they love the show, Oh’s mother leaned in and kissed Sandra. “Oh, my God, that happened on film!” Sandra Oh exclaimed to Variety.

Watch the brief clip below to see just how proud they are of their daughter.