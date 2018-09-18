Sandra Oh's Mom Won The Emmys With Her Traditional Korean Dress

As with any awards ceremony, the Emmys were filled with fierce fashion. But one outfit captured the hearts of Asian America like no other.

Sandra Oh’s mother Young-nam Oh wore a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress, to the show, which aired Monday night.

And while the “Killing Eve” star was snubbed didn’t bring home an Emmy, nearly everyone agreed that her mom won the night. Asian-Americans, especially, were touched to see that traditional dress had made it onto the red carpet.

Sandra Oh's mom wore a hanbok to the Emmys! There is a hanbok at the Emmys! Forget K-pop, THIS is the sign that Koreans have arrived. https://t.co/GZCtfBw1GR — Albert Kim (@MagicBranch) September 17, 2018

I love everything about this. Never imagined seeing a Korean mom wear a hanbok at an American awards show 🇰🇷 https://t.co/u3RHJzaZQV — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) September 18, 2018

Just normalizing well-deserved Emmy nominations regardless of race and Mrs. Oh rocking the #hanbok https://t.co/eG3vmPllzX — Sarah Kim Choi (@sarahkchoi) September 18, 2018

If I ever get invited to the #Emmys I'm bringing my mom in a Hanbok. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/lBtztSa0J0 — Jackie Dallas (@JaxDallas) September 18, 2018

cause of death: sandra oh smiling as her hanbok-clad mom claps proudly pic.twitter.com/bkQKSG5oEM — sara david (@SaraQDavid) September 18, 2018

sandra oh brought her mother to the #Emmys and said mother is wearing a matching hanbok im not crying ur crying wut i have allergies- https://t.co/FZMajBUYBT — William Yu (@its_willyu) September 17, 2018

The actress and her mother both matched Sandra’s father, Joon-Soo Oh, because looking stylish obviously runs in the family.

This is perfection. The color coordination, the hanbok, and Dad rocking the matching pocket square. https://t.co/sLZJhVyrNr — Vladomir Lukovich (@TorchyBlaine) September 18, 2018

The interwebs weren’t just taken by the family’s impeccable coordination. Many Emmys viewers gushed over how proud the beaming mother seemed of her daughter. When asked how she felt about the show “Killing Eve,” Young-nam simply kissed her daughter on the cheek.