Girl Who Wrote Acclaimed Essay On Gun Violence Is Killed By Stray Bullet

Sandra Parks, 13, who wrote an award-winning essay on gun violence, was killed after someone fired into her home in Wisconsin.

The girl, who once wrote, “Little children are victims of senseless gun violence,” became a victim of gun violence on Monday night in Milwaukee while sitting in her home with family members.

“Sandra did not deserve this,” Parks’ sister Tatiana Ingram tearfully told local ABC affiliate WISN 12. “Sandra was an amazing person. She was so bright. She was so beautiful and full of life.”

Extended interview with sister of 13-year-old Sandra Parks, killed by shot fired into her bedroom: https://t.co/oM1siRHYA5



"She took it like a soldier," Tatiana Ingram said. "She just walked in the room and said, 'Mama, I'm shot.'"#Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/5qEGm0pcPN — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) November 20, 2018

In 2016, Parks wrote “Our Truth” for a Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest, earning third-place honors, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Parks, then a sixth-grader, read an excerpt of her essay on Wisconsin Public Radio in early 2017. (Read the entire essay here.)

“We need to rewrite our story so that faith and hope for a better tomorrow, is not only within us, but we believe it and we put into actions,” she read in part on air.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett decried gun violence in the city and across the U.S. on Tuesday.

“It’s just insanity,” he told reporters. “You’re never going to solve a fight with a gun. You’re never going to settle the score with a gun. But you see it over and over and over again in this country.”

The Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 2700 block of North 13th St. on Monday, November 19th, 2018 around 7:47 pm. The victim, a 13-year old female, was shot in her residence and died at the scene. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) November 20, 2018

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday that a 26-year-old male person of interest was taken in custody in connection with Parks’ death.

It’s unclear whether her home was targeted, police said. Parks died at the scene.

Milwaukee prosecutors reportedly charged two men on Wednesday in connection to the shooting.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office charged Isaac Barnes, 26, with first-degree reckless homicide, among other charges, according to the Associated Press.

Untrell Oden, 27, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon butwas not accused of participating in the shooting, the AP reported.

Barnes and Oden had not had a bond hearing as of Wednesday, according to the AP.

“The motive is still being determined,” said Sgt. Sheronda Grant, a spokeswoman for the Milwaukee Police Department, according to The New York Times.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parks’ mother, Bernice Parks, said her daughter was “everything this world was not,” in a video by the Journal Sentinel.