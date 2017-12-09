Major Injuries After Bus Overturns On San Francisco Highway

A charter bus carrying 29 people overturned Friday night on a San Francisco highway, causing major injuries and backing up traffic in the city for hours.

Investigators didn’t immediately determine the cause of the crash that occurred after 8 p.m. on Highway 101 at Cesar Chavez Street in the heart of the city.

All the passengers were transported to local hospitals. At least four had major injuries; the rest suffered moderate or minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. No fatalities were reported. There were no children on board.

CHP officials said that the bus, which was headed to a nearby town, hit the center median wall and crashed on the right side of southbound 101, coming to rest on its side. No other vehicles were involved.

UPDATE: OVERTURNED BUS 101SB @CESAR CHAVEZ RED ALERT SECURED. 12 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED TO SFGH. pic.twitter.com/xyHTGNGMyW — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) December 9, 2017

There were some 60 firefighters and paramedics on the scene to help free and transport the injured.

Three out of four southbound lanes for the major city thoroughfare were closed, congesting traffic for hours. It took several hours to clear the area due to the number of passengers and because a large truck had to get through traffic to upright and move the toppled Charter Brothers bus.

An investigation is ongoing.

Renato Rodriguez, the bus driver, told KPIX-TV his bus fish-tailed going around a curve in the highway.