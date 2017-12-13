Santa To The Rescue! Dashcam Captures Kris Kringle Helping Woman Who Fell

Here’s some Christmas spirit for you: A man dressed as Santa rushed to the aid of a woman who slipped on a patch of ice in the U.K. earlier this week.

Dashcam footage from the scene shows a car ― not a sleigh ― immediately stop after the woman on the sidewalk falls. When the driver side door pops open, out comes Santa, or at least one of his helpers.

Dave Cordoza, who posted the footage on YouTube, said the woman appeared to be OK after the tumble.