Texas School Shooting Survivor Isn't Surprised This Keeps Happening

Heartbreaking @abc13houston interview with Santa Fe student Paige Curry asking if she was surprised by the shooting at her school "It's been happening everywhere. I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too." pic.twitter.com/Fgtg3YvEBm

The politicians may feign shock and outrage, but for the kids who actually deal with school shootings firsthand, they’ve become an inescapable ― even inevitable ― part of life.

That’s one of several horrifying takeaways from a Houston TV station’s Friday morning interview with 17-year-old Paige Curry, after a student shot and killed at least eight people at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

Curry, a junior at Santa Fe High, told ABC 13 Houston she hid backstage at the school theater until officers arrived.

During the interview, the reporter asked, “Was there a part of you that was like, ‘This isn’t real, this would not happen in my school?’”

“It’s been happening everywhere,” Curry responded. “I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too.”