Santa Monica Art Studios Hosts its Beloved Open Studios Event Amidst Management Uncertainty

courtesy of SMAS Outside SMAS

Each year, art lovers flock to Santa Monica Art Studios for its popular Open studio event. Although this weekend’s happening will be an uplifting one, featuring 36 talented artists and a new show opening at Arena 1 Gallery, there is a underlying cause for concern amongst the artists currently renting studios at the complex.

courtesy of SMAS Construction in 2004

Seventeen years ago, artist & co-director of SMAS Yossi Govrin originally conceived and created the charming art complex out of an unused pigeon infested building. Three years later Sherry Frumkin joined him as a co-director. The once disheveled building has become a thriving art community and created revenue ($2 million in rent) for the city of Santa Monica and given a safe haven to many artists throughout the years. The current resident artists are like family…and now the new leasing policy for Santa Monica Airport may likely call for a change of management. Rent for the art studios have already increased 150% and are due another increase. The tenants/artists will be left without an ally to lead them through the changes.

courtesy of SMAS Construction in 2004

“Sherry and I put amazing amount of time and work with a lot of critical thinking, to create this dynamic yet fragile art community with a vision and understanding. According to Govrin, the arts center has always been in good standing with the city and the airport...never failing to pay rent. It has been a great asset to Santa Monica. “Change of management will damage this community of artists, the programming and would be devastating to me as well.”

Melinda Smith Altshuler has had her studio at SMAS for thirteen years. She works with translucent materials, light and metaphorical situations to create sculptures, installation and photo based works. “Yossi has been wonderful in bringing an interesting group of artists together and has been a cheerleader for all. In the early years his undying support also strengthened our community.” Altshuler said that many of the artists spend more time at SMAS then at their own homes. “This space, (our studios) is our other home. We check in with each other, share information, connections, materials, joys and life cycle events. As artists, our work is diverse and our varied lives and professional experiences are collectively astounding.”

courtesy of SMAS Hangar Gallery

Janine Brown is a multidisciplinary artist currently working with pinhole photography and crocheted wire/yarn, she said the artists at SMAS are very diverse. “There is a mix of nationalities, mediums, and perspectives. All of which create a wonderful place to work.” Brown has had her studio for four years and said she enjoys the fact that she can go to another artist in the building to get feedback on work and to share resources and information. “Having a community of artists is what drew me to the Santa Monica Art Studios.” She said that the annual Open Studios, as well as the SM Airport sponsored Airport Art Walk, has given her the opportunity to sell her work, meet curators, art critics, other artists, and art lovers throughout the Santa Monica and greater Los Angeles area.”

As a relatively new member of the SMAS community, Susie McKay Krieser (just about two years) said, “I love having my studio there! Not only is it a great place to work, but it is also a fabulous exhibition space. It is the only artist community in Santa Monica which has large studio spaces, as well as organized exhibitions. She added that Govrin has been an inspiring, attentive and giving leader. “Art Studio spaces are being priced out of the market on the Westside. It is disheartening as an artist to try to secure a studio space, as project after project has been converted to leased spaces more much higher rents.”

courtesy of SMAS Kiwis in LA event in Arena 1

Although many of its tenants worry that Santa Monica Arts Studios are currently being considered for possible office space rentals, there is no heating and cooling system in place and would be a massive undertaking. Govrin added that he is aware that the new Airport leasing policy was intended to address the big companies on the north side of the airport, but it will deeply affect this great community of artists. SMAS is falling between the cracks...this will also will bring an end to the exhibitions and the programs. “We ask the city, the Cultural Affairs and the airport management, to help and save this community for the benefit of all.” The public can help by writing letters to the city of Santa Monica, to allow this arts complex to continue as it has been.