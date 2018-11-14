Southern California Wildfire Burns Most Of National Park In Santa Monica Mountains

The deadly Woolsey fire in Southern California has burned 83 percent of the national parkland in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Cal Fire said.

The Santa Monica Mountains are a cherished area of nature outside Los Angeles and near Malibu, offering more than 500 miles of trails. The park has been featured in classic movies, such as “Of Mice and Men,” and hit TV shows, including Westworld.

The nation’s largest urban national park has been closed until further notice due to the ongoing fire.

The Morrison Ranch House in Agoura Hills, a turn of the century home that reminded us all of a different time, has burned. The house was featured in a number of classic films, such as "Of Mice and Men" and "The Durango Kid." #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/KLIw4FPiZA — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 12, 2018

And here's what it looks now. Photo courtesy of Friends of Morrison Ranch House pic.twitter.com/Hbfu4PSKoa — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 12, 2018

The Woolsey fire, which started late last week, has killed two people, burned hundreds of homes ― including some owned by celebrities ― and spurred mass evacuations of the city of Malibu.

By early Wednesday, the more than 3,600 fire personnel battling the blaze had made headway and had the fire 47 percent contained, compared to just 20 percent on Monday.