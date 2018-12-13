Santa Claus just made cable television’s naughty list.

St. Nick said the C-word on Wednesday’s “South Park” ― the first unbleeped mention of the vulgarity in the Comedy Central cartoon’s 22 seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The episode features Santa stopping by South Park to deliver toys in the wake of an Amazon strike. He says he’s glad to help because his pal Mr. Hankey lives there. But when Santa is told that Mr. Hankey had been run out of town for “inappropriate” tweets, Santa storms off on his sleigh.

“Have fun sucking Jeff Bezos’s dick, you bunch of cunts,” Santa says as he exits.

The irreverent show hasn’t been shy about other forms of profanity in the past, but people on Twitter nonetheless seemed surprised at the latest crudity.

Did they just say cunt uncensored on South Park? — Eric (@big_Poppa_Chop) December 13, 2018

I had no idea “cunts” could be said uncensored on cable. 😱 #SouthPark #cancelsouthpark — T▲YLOR B. 🎄 (@brnwld) December 13, 2018

Santa is calling people "CUNTS" Hilarious!! 😂 Thank you @SouthPark — Red Spade Enterprise (@_RedSpade) December 13, 2018

Please tell me South Park was the first TV show to cross the C-barrier! #Cunt — J. Austin Graham (@Acidsmooth) December 13, 2018