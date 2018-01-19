Saoirse Ronan is definitely a style icon in the making.

The 23-year-old, who recently won a Golden Globe for her role in the critically acclaimed “Lady Bird,” has transformed from child actress to a sophisticated starlet, with a wardrobe to match.

Ronan began her career as a fresh-faced preteen, gaining popularity after appearing in “Atonement” alongside Keira Knightley. The actress was nominated for an Oscar for the role. When she arrived at the award ceremony, she made her mark in a stunning (yet age appropriate) emerald green gown.

From there, her red carpet style matured with her. Over the years, Ronan has proven she’s not afraid to rake style risks, whether that means sporting a bright red jumpsuit, mixing prints or playing with different silhouettes.

We can’t wait to see what she wears next as she continues on the award show circuit. But in the meantime, you can check out the actress’ stunning style evolution below: