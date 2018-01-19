STYLE & BEAUTY
Saoirse Ronan's Stunning Style Evolution Through The Years

The "Lady Bird" star has been killing it on the red carpet these days.

Saoirse Ronan is definitely a style icon in the making. 

The 23-year-old, who recently won a Golden Globe for her role in the critically acclaimed “Lady Bird,” has transformed from child actress to a sophisticated starlet, with a wardrobe to match.

Ronan began her career as a fresh-faced preteen, gaining popularity after appearing in “Atonement” alongside Keira Knightley. The actress was nominated for an Oscar for the role. When she arrived at the award ceremony, she made her mark in a stunning (yet age appropriate) emerald green gown.

From there, her red carpet style matured with her. Over the years, Ronan has proven she’s not afraid to rake style risks, whether that means sporting a bright red jumpsuit, mixing prints or playing with different silhouettes. 

Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman (No. 4 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists list) is partly responsible for putting together some of Ronan’s most memorable red carpet looks, including the stunning mermaid-esque Calvin Klein gown she wore to the Oscars in 2016, and the sophisticated Versace gown from this year’s Golden Globes.

We can’t wait to see what she wears next as she continues on the award show circuit. But in the meantime, you can check out the actress’ stunning style evolution below:

  • 2007
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the "Atonement" photocall during the 64th Annual Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2007, in Venice, Italy.
  • 2007
    Jon Furniss via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Atonement" at the Odean Leicester Square on Sept. 4, 2007, in London, England.
  • 2007
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles Premiere of "Atonement" at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Dec. 6, 2007, in Beverly Hills, California.
  • 2008
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the 80th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on Feb. 24, 2008, in Los Angeles, California.
  • 2008
    Kristian Dowling via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Death Defying Acts" at the State Theatre on March 10, 2008, in Sydney, Australia.
  • 2009
    Phillip Massey via Getty Images
    At the Irish Film & TV Awards at the Burlington Hotel on Feb. 14, 2009, in Dublin, Ireland.
  • 2009
    Fred Duval via Getty Images
    At the 2009 Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of "The Lovely Bones" at Odeon Leicester Square on Nov. 24, 2009, in London, England.
  • 2009
    Don Arnold via Getty Images
    At the Australian premiere of "The Lovely Bones" at Greater Union George Street on Dec. 10, 2009, in Sydney, Australia.
  • 2009
    Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
    At the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "The Lovely Bones" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Dec. 7, 2009, in Hollywood, California.
  • 2010
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    At the 15th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 15, 2010, in Hollywood, California.
  • 2010
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At BAFTA/LA's 16th Annual Awards Season Tea Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on Jan. 16, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California.
  • 2010
    Michael Buckner via Getty Images
    At the 2010 Virtuoso Awards at the 25th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Lobero Theatre on Feb. 7, 2010, in Santa Barbara, California.
  • 2010
    Dave Hogan via Getty Images
    At a reception before the U.K. premiere of "The Way Back" held at The Washington Hotel on Dec. 8, 2010, in London, England.
  • 2010
    Ian Gavan via Getty Images
    At a photocall for the film "The Way Back" at Claridge's Hotel on Dec. 8, 2010, in London, England.
  • 2011
    Tim Whitby via Getty Images
    At the Irish Film and Television Awards at Dublin Convention Centre on Feb. 12, 2011, in Dublin, Ireland.
  • 2011
    Michael N. Todaro via Getty Images
    At the New York screening of "Hanna" at Regal Union Square on April 6, 2011, in New York City.
  • 2011
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    At the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011, in New York City.
  • 2012
    Michael Buckner via Getty Images
    At the premiere of Summit Entertainment's "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at Nokia Theatre LA Live on Nov. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles, California.
  • 2013
    Phillip Massey via Getty Images
    At the Irish Film and Television Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin on Feb. 9, 2013, in Dublin, Ireland.
  • 2013
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "The Host" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 19, 2013, in Hollywood, California.
  • 2013
    Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
    At the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on Feb. 10, 2013, in London, England.
  • 2013
    Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
    At a screening of "The Host" at Tribeca Grand Hotel on March 27, 2013, in New York City.
  • 2013
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    At the U.K. Premiere of "Justin and the Knights of Valour" at the May Fair Hotel on Sept. 8, 2013, in London, England.
  • 2014
    Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
    At "The Grand Budapest Hotel" premiere and opening ceremony during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 6, 2014, in Berlin, Germany.
  • 2014
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    At "The Grand Budapest Hotel" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 26, 2014, in New York City.
  • 2014
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood, California.
  • 2015
    Jerod Harris via Getty Images
    At the IMDb & Amazon Instant Video Studio on Jan. 26, 2015, in Park City, Utah.
  • 2015
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 13, 2015.
  • 2015
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the "Brooklyn" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2015.
  • 2015
    Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images
    At the 53rd New York Film Festival "Brooklyn" premiere in New York City, Oct. 7, 2015. 

