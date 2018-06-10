“This is for the people who lose, ’cause both of us have been in your shoes,” sang the duo in the Bareilles-penned ode to the nominees who didn’t win.

“This is for the people who choose to follow a dream. Tip your hats and raise your glasses to theaters filled with total bad-asses.”

Neither Bareilles nor Groban has won a Tony, despite their illustrious careers and previous nominations. They poked fun at themselves and others throughout the tune.

The fun and quirky performance was met with much praise on Twitter, including these comments:

This opening salute to losers is a smart way to make use of Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles's essential, radiant niceness. The anti–Kevin Spaceys. #TonyAwards — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) June 11, 2018

Sara and Josh are always winners in our heart! #TonyAwards — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) June 11, 2018

They are singing a song about losers. I'm surprised that they haven't called out Katharine McPhee by name yet. #TonyAwards — Theatre Critic Trump (@TrumpMusicals) June 11, 2018

That high-pitched screaming you hear is me fangirling over the #TonyAwards. pic.twitter.com/g9rqXLKhO9 — Aly Ellis (@alykeves) June 11, 2018

Yesss @SaraBareilles and @joshgroban are killin’ it with this awesome intro to all the “losers” lol #Tonys2018 #TonyAwards “If you make art at all you’re a part of the cure.” Beautiful ❤️❤️ — Anna Eggemeyer (@LegoMyEggemeyer) June 11, 2018

This opening number is so magnificent. God bless the Tonys #TonyAwards — Andy (@AndyTweetsStuff) June 11, 2018

"In a world that is scary and hard to endure, if you make art at all you're part of the cure." CATCH ME SOBBING ABOUT THE TONYS ALREADY. #TonyAwards — Cat Zimm (@cimzim) June 11, 2018

They just triggered a ton of “Into the Woods” fans reminding them that it lost Best Musical to Phantom. #TonyAwards — Ellen Laurers (@LaurenDramaGirl) June 11, 2018

.@SaraBareilles and @joshgroban singing perfectly harmonized jokes while playing dueling pianos is my ideal #TonyAwards opening number — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) June 11, 2018

This opening is everything #TonyAwards — Nicole Mellion (@NMellion) June 11, 2018

Best dueling pianos ever? Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles start things off with a song. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/SDud75YsSb — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) June 11, 2018

If you make art, you're part of the cure. #TonyAwards — Jennifer Walker (@Jerwillow) June 11, 2018

The two singers followed up with a song about the long hours and grueling pace of a Broadway actor’s life, to the tune of “Chandelier” by Sia.