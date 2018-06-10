Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, and they did not disappoint.
“This is for the people who lose, ’cause both of us have been in your shoes,” sang the duo in the Bareilles-penned ode to the nominees who didn’t win.
“This is for the people who choose to follow a dream. Tip your hats and raise your glasses to theaters filled with total bad-asses.”
Neither Bareilles nor Groban has won a Tony, despite their illustrious careers and previous nominations. They poked fun at themselves and others throughout the tune.
The fun and quirky performance was met with much praise on Twitter, including these comments:
The two singers followed up with a song about the long hours and grueling pace of a Broadway actor’s life, to the tune of “Chandelier” by Sia.
