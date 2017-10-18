Sara Benincasa on Having a Panic Attack in Italy

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE

LOOKING FOR WAYS TO HACK HAPPINESS AND ACCESS INSTANT JOY? CLICK HERE!

Today's episode features a woman everyone loves: Sara Benincasa.

Benincasa is a screenwriter, recovering stand-up comedian and the author of "Real Artists Have Day Jobs" (William Morrow 2016); "DC Trip" (Adaptive 2015); "Great" (HarperTeen 2014); and "Agorafabulous!: Dispatches From My Bedroom" (William Morrow 2012). She also wrote a very silly joke book called "Tim Kaine Is Your Nice Dad." In 2017, she adapted "DC Trip" as a screenplay with Bona Fide, Gunpowder & Sky, and Adaptive Studios. She also adapted "Agorafabulous" as a pilot for TV with Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody. Born and raised in New Jersey, she attended Emerson College, graduated from Warren Wilson College, and got a masters degree in teaching from Teachers College at Columbia University. She lives in Los Angeles and she's working on an untitled novel for Adaptive Books.

She told this story at my live storytelling show, Hammer(ed) Time, which takes place every other month in LA, has been an LA Weekly pick of the week and is being developed into a video series.

It's about being in high school, going to Europe, getting homesick, having a panic attack and ruining the day for her popular nemesis.

For more about the workshops I lead where I teach people to take their most disturbing or interesting experiences and make them into stories, click here. For more information about my online writing classes and coaching programs, click here.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE