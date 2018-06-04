Sara Gilbert Says She Stands Behind ABC's Decision To Cancel 'Roseanne'

Sara Gilbert spoke out publicly for the first time Monday since ABC canceled “Roseanne” last week, saying she stands by the network’s decision to do so.

Gilbert played Darlene on “Roseanne” for 10 seasons and was the executive producer of this year’s reboot of the show. She addressed the show’s cancellation, as well as co-star Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweets, Monday on ABC’s “The Talk,” which she has co-hosted since 2010.

“This has been a very difficult week,” Gilbert said. “A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way.”

“I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process,” she continued. “However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

“I am proud of the show we made.The show has always been about diversity, love & inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.” @THEsaragilbert on #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/wmuPXk8Fb7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 4, 2018

ABC announced it was canceling “Roseanne” last week hours after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, compared former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Barr has a history of tweeting offensive comments and peddling conspiracy theories. She apologized Tuesday for her comments about Jarrett and has been noticeably silent on Twitter since Thursday.

Hours before news broke of the show’s cancellation, Gilbert tweeted Tuesday that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent.”

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018