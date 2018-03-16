Sara Ramirez's 'Madam Secretary' Character Comes Out As Bisexual

As Dr. Callie Torres on “Grey’s Anatomy,” actress Sara Ramirez broke barriers for bisexual representation on television.

Now, she’s set to push the needle a bit further, as her “Madam Secretary” character Kat Sandoval will open up about her bisexuality on Sunday’s episode of the CBS series.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news Thursday with an exclusive clip that showed Kat engaged in an emotional discussion with Jay Whitman (played by Sebastian Arcelus) about co-parenting her child as a bisexual woman. In the scene, the character also describes herself as “pansexual, fluid, non-monosexual” as well as “queer.”

You can check out the clip here.

Ramirez opened up about Kat’s character arc in an interview with Build Series earlier this week.

“It is exciting to, again, just share another lived experience, another version, that is not often centered in mainstream media,” she explained, as seen in the video above. “I think the context in which we’re having these conversations right now is just really exciting.”

The Mexican-American star spoke about identifying as queer and bisexual off-screen in an interview this month for “Coming Out Stories,” a new video series produced by People and Entertainment Weekly.