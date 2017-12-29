Sarah C – Amazingly “Fearless” Melbourne Singer/Songwriter

It was an incredible day when discovering Sarah C, a talented singer who possesses a combination of dynamite energy and an extremely unique, powerful and soulful voice. Hailing from Australia, singer/songwriter Sarah C has rapidly earned the reputation as the “Melbourne Soul Diva” a title she easily lives up to with her amazing voice. Her career has already earned many accolades, including being hand-picked to sing exclusively for Oscar Winners and Hollywood Royalty Goldie Hawn and Susan Sarandon, she has also worked with some of the biggest names in the business including Kylie Minogue and Daryl Braithwaite.

Sarah C is releasing two new singles on December 27, 2017, “My Heart Is Your Home” and “Just Cry” which are amazing songs to be shared for the holidays, and will be available worldwide. Anticipation in the industry is extremely high, as her debut EP “Fearless” released last May debuted at #3 on the Australian iTunes R&B/Soul Charts and received rave reviews around the world.

I had a chat with Sarah C to discuss her new songs and find out a little more about this amazing artist from Melbourne who is sure to take the worldwide music industry by storm in 2018.

What inspired you to become an artist?

My father is a singer and I grew up watching my father perform in great production shows with dancers and performers. He worked alongside famous artists like Debbie Reynolds and Robert Goulet. I was always mesmerised and knew from a very young age that’s what I wanted to do.

When did you begin singing, and do you feel that it is your destiny? Can you recall the exact moment the trajectory of your life changed?

I was always musical from a young age but not really encouraged to pursue music growing up. When I turned 18 I began playing in bands and continued part time whilst figuring out what I wanted to do as a career. I tried a number of different professions but I was never happy until I was offered contracts to perform overseas in Japan and Qatar. I performed 6 nights a week and I loved it and knew this was what I wanted to do. I continued to create and perform and build my career from there. I absolutely believe it is my destiny. I am blessed with music it’s ingrained in my genes and I couldn’t dream of doing anything else.

What inspired your new release?

These two songs are very sentimental songs about love that stir the emotions. We can all relate to this as human beings I believe and these songs are a celebration of the relationships we share with our loved ones especially at this time of year, spending time with loved ones is what makes the holidays so special.

Do you plan on touring in support ?

Yes I’m hoping to tour nationally and internationally early 2018.

If you could have your ultimate stage fantasy, what would have to happen?

I have definitely dreamed of playing packed out stadiums to a sea of fans all holding up lights and singing along with me. To be being able to watch that from the stage would be all of my dreams come true. I think as performers sharing our music live and connecting with fans is the ultimate. To be able to stand on a stage and see joy on thousands of people’s faces would be everything.

Who did you listen on the radio when you were growing up? Do you have a favorite artist?

Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Al Jarreu, Terence Trent D’arby. My parents would always play their music amongst other soul and Motown icons, I loved it and it instantly resonated with me. I wasn’t really into the current pop songs of the time until I was in my teens. I guess I was always an old soul in that respect. If you could say anything to your fans, what would that be?

Never give up on your dreams and don’t be afraid to go after what you want in this life. Never limit yourself or allow others to project their limiting beliefs on you and always back yourself 100% You are the master of your destiny.

What's new for Sarah in 2018 and beyond?

I have been busy writing in New York and LA and I’m looking forward to sharing more of my music with you next year.