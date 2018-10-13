Sanders Broke Ethics Rules When She Tweeted Photo With Kanye: Watchdog Group

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders violated ethics regulations when she posted a photo on her official White House Twitter account of Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat, a watchdog group charged.

West’s hat touts President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Sanders posed with the rapper for the photo after his wild appearance in the Oval Office Thursday with Trump.

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint Friday with the Office of Special Counsel, accusing Sanders of violating the Hatch Act. The act forbids federal employees from using their influence, position, work resources or social media accounts to affect the “results of an election.”

The special counsel determined earlier this year that once Trump declared he was running for re-election, any “display” of Trump’s MAGA campaign slogan by a federal employee is a violation of the Hatch Act.

Never a dull moment in the @realDonaldTrump White House. Thank you Kanye West! pic.twitter.com/BS4rzZVlZJ — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 11, 2018