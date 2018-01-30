Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams Anti-Trump Celebs: People Don't Care What They Think

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday dismissed the celebrities who’d gathered the night before to offer an alternative to President Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address.
“Their message is one of negativity, and frankly, I think, a little bit of delusion,” Sanders told “Fox & Friends.” “Look, we’ve had an incredible first year. The economy is booming, ISIS is on the run, we’re remaking the judiciary. This has been a historic year by any way you look at it.”
Sanders was responding to the People’s State of the Union, an event held Monday in New York City that saw actors, comedians, activists and more coming together to offer a message of resistance to the Trump administration. The event, which featured the likes of Cynthia Nixon, Michael Moore, John Leguizamo, Rosie Perez and Mark Ruffalo, included speeches that called for unity, women’s rights and equal protections for immigrants, the LGBTQ community and people of color.
“This is the United States of America, not the divided states of America,” Leguizamo said during his speech. “Make America great again. Really great. Not just for the white and the wealthy and the male and for a stupid slogan on a hat. But for all of us.”
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Sanders if it bothers Trump that these celebrities, some of whom he’s been friends with in the past, are speaking out against him.
“Look, I think if Americans cared what celebrities thought, then Hillary Clinton would be president,” Sanders said. “But they clearly don’t.”
She went on to lambaste Clinton for bringing “every A-list, B-list, C-list celebrity she could find to help her build crowds,” saying “it didn’t matter” because Americans wanted someone who would “shake up” Washington.
Sanders also said she found celebrities in Hollywood to be “out of touch.”
“Frankly, I feel sorry for these people,” she said. “They’re so focused on hating this president that they’re missing all the great things that are happening in this country... They look small and it’s impacting them in a much more negative way than certainly it is impacting the president.”