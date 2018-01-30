Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams Anti-Trump Celebs: People Don't Care What They Think

“This is the United States of America, not the divided states of America,” Leguizamo said during his speech. “Make America great again. Really great. Not just for the white and the wealthy and the male and for a stupid slogan on a hat. But for all of us.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Sanders if it bothers Trump that these celebrities, some of whom he’s been friends with in the past, are speaking out against him.

“Look, I think if Americans cared what celebrities thought, then Hillary Clinton would be president,” Sanders said. “But they clearly don’t.”

She went on to lambaste Clinton for bringing “every A-list, B-list, C-list celebrity she could find to help her build crowds,” saying “it didn’t matter” because Americans wanted someone who would “shake up” Washington.