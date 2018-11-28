Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Fact-Checked Live On Air By CNN

CNN split its screen to run a fact-checking graphic alongside White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ briefing on Tuesday.
A “Facts First” box listing key points about the government’s new National Climate Assessment flashed up as Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s rejection of the report, which was released over the Thanksgiving weekend and predicted that the U.S. faces warming of at least 3 more degrees this century.
Check out the clip here:
CNN’s bullet points did not exactly call out Sanders’ questionable claims in real time. But they did serve to note the difference between the authority of the report, which involved 300 scientists and 13 federal agencies, and the Trump administration’s dismissal of its findings.
The network’s stance was well received on Twitter: