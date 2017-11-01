Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Way Funnier When Seth Meyers Grills Her

Who knew Sarah Huckabee Sanders was such a cut-up?

In a spoof press conference that spliced in her responses on “Late Night” Tuesday, host Seth Meyers fired questions at the White House press secretary and she riffed back.

They covered the big issues such as President Donald Trump’s spray-tan preference while teaming up for the bar joke of the night:

“What did Melania give President Trump when she turned him down for sex on election night?” Meyers asked.