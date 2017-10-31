It was probably a slip of the tongue, but Twitter was swift and unforgiving in its skewering of Sarah Huckabee Sanders after the White House press secretary referred to “JFK” and “Kennedy” as two different presidents during a Tuesday press briefing.

Speaking to reporters about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s controversial comments about Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, Sanders, reading from notes, contended that “all of our leaders have flaws.”

“Washington, Jefferson, JFK, Roosevelt, Kennedy. That doesn’t diminish their contributions to our country. It certainly can’t erase them from our history. And Gen. Kelly was simply making the point that just because history isn’t perfect doesn’t mean it’s not our history,” she said.

Her flub did not go unnoticed.

HI GUYS SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS THINKS JFK AND KENNEDY WERE TWO DIFFERENT PRESIDENTS HAVE A GREAT AFTERNOON. pic.twitter.com/yfxT9MJw5e — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) October 31, 2017

ALSO FYI SOMEONE WROTE THAT DOWN ON A PIECE OF PAPER FOR HER TO READ. BEST REGARDS. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) October 31, 2017

im literally going blind at sarah huckabee sanders saying "JFK" and "Kennedy" in a list like they arent the same person — 🎃true spooky boy🎃 (@Pelleliu) October 31, 2017

Sarah Sanders Huckabee: All of our leaders are flawed. JFK, La Guardia, LAX, Newark Liberty. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 31, 2017

Sarah huckabee sanders is really out here thinking JFK & Kennedy were two different people — Eileen🕊 (@EileenTyrrell) October 31, 2017

Not only did Sarah Huckabee Sanders compare General Lee to JFK, but she also thinks JFK and Kennedy are two different presidents. — Nick (@STFUNICK) October 31, 2017

Just watched a clip of SHS listing both JFK *and* Kennedy as Presidents. pic.twitter.com/grT82EqTR4 — Busty Shackleford 💀 (@Wyndgrove) October 31, 2017

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kelly had said that a “lack of ability to compromise” had led to the Civil War.

The White House chief of staff went on to describe Lee, who’d fought to protect Southern states’ rights to own slaves, as “honorable.”

CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond noted that Sanders’ JFK/Kennedy mistake was perhaps the least thing wrong with her defense of Kelly’s statements.