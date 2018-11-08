MEDIA
Sarah Sanders Accused Of Sharing Doctored Infowars Video To Justify Acosta Ban

The White House is accused of engaging in "Orwellian" tactics after banning CNN reporter.
By Ed Mazza

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was accused on Wednesday night of sharing a doctored video to defend the administration’s decision to revoke the press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump called Acosta a “rude, terrible person” during a press conference and tried to cut off his questioning. 

When a White House intern attempted to take the microphone from Acosta three times, he held onto it and continued questioning Trump. During the intern’s final attempt, as she tried to pull the microphone away, Acosta’s hand appeared to briefly brush her arm. 

“Pardon me, ma’am,” Acosta quickly said. 

However, the footage Sanders shared was missing the audio, zoomed in and repeated. Critics on social media said the speed of the footage was altered as well. 

Sanders did not disclose where she obtained the video. 

Several Twitter users noted that the same video was shared hours earlier by a personality from Infowars, the Alex Jones outlet banned from many social media sites for abusive behavior:

