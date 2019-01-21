POLITICS
01/21/2019 06:29 pm ET

Twitter Users Drag Sarah Huckabee Sanders For Tone-Deaf MLK Day Tweet

The White House press secretary said Martin Luther King Jr. “gave his life to right the wrong of racial inequality.” He was assassinated.
headshot
By David Moye

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ attempt to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth with a Twitter tribute didn’t work out as she planned.

On Monday, the White House press secretary posted this tweet honoring King as “a great American who gave his life to right the wrong of racial inequality.”

Sanders may have sincerely attempted to honor King, but many Twitter users had a problem with her tweet and for a variety of reasons, especially her choice of words.

One person patiently tried to explain to Sanders why her tweet was woefully inaccurate.

One guy pointed out that if King were alive today, he probably wouldn’t be honored by the current administration.

Some people couldn’t figure out why Sanders was praising King when the Trump administration seemed focused on doing everything to destroy the civil rights leader’s legacy.

One person suggested the White House press secretary stay in her lane.

Another person noticed Sanders might need a little help revising the tweet.

One woman figured out there was a method to Sanders’ message.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Photos Of Martin Luther King Jr.
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Racism Trump Administration Sarah Huckabee Sanders Martin Luther King Jr.
Twitter Users Drag Sarah Huckabee Sanders For Tone-Deaf MLK Day Tweet
CONVERSATIONS