Sarah Sanders Says Nancy Pelosi Should Smile More For The Good Of The Nation

Without a word, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made plain her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday evening as cameras captured her face as she listened from her seat in the House chamber.
Although the president aimed to bridge the massive partisan divide through his remarks, the California Democrat appeared thoroughly unimpressed with the whole effort. (She wasn’t alone.)
Observers on Twitter joyously turned her into one of the night’s memes.
If you ask White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, though, that’s just how Pelosi’s face looks “all the time” ― and girlfriend really needs to lighten up.
In an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday morning, Sanders defended the president’s attempt to deliver a bipartisan speech, which some said contained an uncharacteristic sense of optimism that stood at odds with his extremist actions.
Asked how the president could serve as a unifying force, Sanders brought up Pelosi and bizarrely suggested that, were she to smile more, “the country would be better for it.”
Cuomo: How can he unify that room?
Sanders: I think [by] doing exactly what he did last night. And I’m going to be a little bit in disagreement with you. I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. She seems to embody the bitterness that belongs in the Democratic Party right now.
I think last night was a good step forward, hopefully they can let go of some of that. They have to make a big decision. They need to decide, Chris. Do they love America more than they hate this president? And are they willing to put some of those differences aside, come together and do what is right for this country?
Surely, turning that frown upside down is the first step.