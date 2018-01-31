Sarah Sanders Says Nancy Pelosi Should Smile More For The Good Of The Nation

Cuomo: How can he unify that room?

Sanders: I think [by] doing exactly what he did last night. And I’m going to be a little bit in disagreement with you. I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. She seems to embody the bitterness that belongs in the Democratic Party right now.

I think last night was a good step forward, hopefully they can let go of some of that. They have to make a big decision. They need to decide, Chris. Do they love America more than they hate this president? And are they willing to put some of those differences aside, come together and do what is right for this country?