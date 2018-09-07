Sarah Huckabee Sanders urged people to call The New York Times’ opinion desk on Thursday to complain and to demand the name of the senior White House official who purportedly penned an anonymous op-ed criticizing President Donald Trump.

But some people used the number given out by the White House press secretary on Twitter to thank the newspaper instead.

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018

Here’s one call that Sanders will likely detest:

Not sure this is what @PressSec had in mind when she urged people to call The New York Times general switchboard to demand the identity of the writer of the anonymous op-ed. pic.twitter.com/B2ZMEFya6t — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 6, 2018

In the voicemail left for Times reporter Kenneth Vogel, an unidentified woman thanks the newspaper “a million times over.” “I know I was supposed to call this to complain, but this isn’t a complaint, this is appreciation,” she adds.

Times national correspondent Elizabeth Dias said she received a similar message “amid all the calls demanding an answer.”

I got a similar call amid all the calls demanding an answer: "Well, Sarah Sanders left your number so we could complain, but I support the New York Times. I'm from Nebraska. Go, New York Times!" https://t.co/kXd2Mf9PfE — Elizabeth Dias (@elizabethjdias) September 6, 2018

As did national security editor, Amy Fiscus: