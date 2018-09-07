Sarah Huckabee Sanders urged people to call The New York Times’ opinion desk on Thursday to complain and to demand the name of the senior White House official who purportedly penned an anonymous op-ed criticizing President Donald Trump.
But some people used the number given out by the White House press secretary on Twitter to thank the newspaper instead.
Here’s one call that Sanders will likely detest:
In the voicemail left for Times reporter Kenneth Vogel, an unidentified woman thanks the newspaper “a million times over.” “I know I was supposed to call this to complain, but this isn’t a complaint, this is appreciation,” she adds.
Times national correspondent Elizabeth Dias said she received a similar message “amid all the calls demanding an answer.”
As did national security editor, Amy Fiscus: