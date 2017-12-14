FOOD & DRINK
12/14/2017 01:38 am ET

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Actually Has An A+ Trolling Game On Twitter

She's making her critics eat some humble pie.
By Ed Mazza

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is serving up some humble pie on social media.

Last month, Sanders shared an image of a pie she had baked, which sparked the #PieGate conspiracy theory, complete with implications that she didn’t bake the treat herself. 

Now, Sanders is making her critics eat their words. She not only showed off the ingredients and the pies in her oven, but is planning to serve them to the media on Thursday. 

Here’s the effort: 

Here’s the result: 

Even Ryan had to applaud the effort:  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Pecan Pie Recipes
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Sarah Huckabee Sanders Pie Piegate
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Actually Has An A+ Trolling Game On Twitter
CONVERSATIONS