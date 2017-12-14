Sarah Huckabee Sanders Actually Has An A+ Trolling Game On Twitter

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is serving up some humble pie on social media.
Last month, Sanders shared an image of a pie she had baked, which sparked the #PieGate conspiracy theory, complete with implications that she didn’t bake the treat herself.
Now, Sanders is making her critics eat their words. She not only showed off the ingredients and the pies in her oven, but is planning to serve them to the media on Thursday.
Here’s the effort:
Here’s the result:
Even Ryan had to applaud the effort:
