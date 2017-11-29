“Late Night” host Seth Meyers asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders some probing questions in his news conference spoof on Tuesday.

Splicing in the press secretary’s “responses,” Meyers pushed her to reveal how often President Donald Trump lies on Twitter, and what House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) thinks about during sex.

But, in perhaps the funniest exchange of all, Myers asked Sanders what would be first lady Melania Trump’s dream job.