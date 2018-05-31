Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams Samantha Bee For Ivanka Trump Comments

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said in a statement to The Wrap.

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.” TBS, which airs “Full Frontal,” is a part of media conglomerate Turner, owned by Time Warner.

Bee’s segment on her show featured her calling first daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” for her inability to help stop her father’s immigration policies.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt!” Bee said. “He listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes.”

The comments have received a lot of backlash on Twitter, with many drawing comparisons to the cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s show after she tweeted racist comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Pay attention to how the media handles the Samantha Bee story after the Roseanne Barr story. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 31, 2018

Compare ABC’s reaction to Roseanne Barr’s tweet w TBS’s non-reaction to Samantha Bee and you’ll see a double-standard in action. There’s no uprising against Bee. Why? Because she is liberal. Because the MSM protects Obama and his aides, but not Trump. The hypocrisy is sickening. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 31, 2018

Waiting for the liberal outrage & firing of Samantha Bee for calling Ivanka Trump a feckless c$nt on air. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 31, 2018

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

The Samantha Bee and Roseanne controversies are just proving that there’s a clear double standard and certain people can say whatever they want and get away with it while others get punished for it Either let everyone voice their opinion no matter how bad or take away free speech — Jonny (@hereeesjonny) May 31, 2018

ABC canceled Barr’s “Roseanne” revival mere hours after news of Barr’s tweets spread.

Sanders’ call to arms to TBS and Time Warner is particularly noteworthy. While hundreds called on ABC to act after Barr’s comments, there wasn’t a specific member of the White House asking for the private employer to handle internal matters at their whim.

Bee isn’t the only female comedian to spark outrage from Sanders in recent months — Michelle Wolf drew ire from the press secretary and her supporters for her roast during April’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.