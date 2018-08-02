People on Twitter took White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to task on Wednesday night after she tweeted about “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Sanders faced a fierce online backlash after she claimed the made-up condition ― conjured up by President Donald Trump and his supporters to suggest liberals will unreasonably dislike whatever he does ― was “becoming a major epidemic among Democrats.”
“Instead of freaking out about the booming Trump economy why not celebrate it?” Sanders asked.
The critical responses came thick and fast, as tweeters listed reasons why they could not and would not celebrate Trump’s presidency: