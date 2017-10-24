POLITICS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Attack On The Washington Post Will Make Your Head Spin

White House press secretary gets called out for "hypocrisy."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did a complete reversal Tuesday, first dismissing The Washington Post as a source and then relying on it in her defense of President Donald Trump

And it all unfolded over the space of about four hours.  

“And as I’ve said many times before, I wouldn’t use The Washington Post as my source,” she said at roughly 4 p.m. EDT, after a questioner cited the newspaper. “You should know better than that.”

Yet, later on Twitter, she did exactly what she knew better than to do. 

She used The Washington Post as a source in a tweet about the latest revelations on the Christopher Steele dossier:

The change of heart on The Washington Post was not lost on many of her Twitter followers. 

Here is some of the response: 

