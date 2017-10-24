Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Attack On The Washington Post Will Make Your Head Spin

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did a complete reversal Tuesday, first dismissing The Washington Post as a source and then relying on it in her defense of President Donald Trump.

And it all unfolded over the space of about four hours.

“And as I’ve said many times before, I wouldn’t use The Washington Post as my source,” she said at roughly 4 p.m. EDT, after a questioner cited the newspaper. “You should know better than that.”

Yet, later on Twitter, she did exactly what she knew better than to do.

She used The Washington Post as a source in a tweet about the latest revelations on the Christopher Steele dossier:

The real Russia scandal? Clinton campaign paid for the fake Russia dossier, then lied about it & covered it up. https://t.co/kR8z2zsZ7Q — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 25, 2017

The change of heart on The Washington Post was not lost on many of her Twitter followers.

Here is some of the response:

Today you said stories in the @washingtonpost are fake but now they're real? So hard to keep up with your alternative facts, real=fake BS. — Clint Cantwell (@Grillocracy) October 25, 2017

"I wouldn't use the Washington Post as my source!" says the Press Sec using the Washington Post as her source. pic.twitter.com/MsM8D7bPRv — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) October 25, 2017

Didn't you say a few hours ago you wouldn't use the Washington Post as a source??? — Mats de Lange (@matsdelangeee) October 25, 2017

So.... we're reading the Washington Post again, are we? — m. woodley (@Woodleyipt) October 25, 2017

Are we allowed to use the Washington Post as a source or not? Make up your mind... — Daniel Kelly (@dkellyChi) October 25, 2017

Four hours ago you said you don't trust anything from the @washingtonpost . Now you retweet them? Just go away, Sarah. Go away. — Anne (@AnneSBU) October 25, 2017

The hypocrisy in slamming WAPO, but using it when it suits you.No, they didn’t lie about it. While campaigning this was research ask Don Jr😜 — HighHeelsDes 👠 (@HighheelsDes) October 25, 2017

Wait, I thought the “failing” @nytimes was fake? I’m so confused. And you said today you wouldn’t use @washingtonpost as a source. Which is it? — matt (@matpendleton) October 25, 2017

I thought the Washington Post was fake news? — Theo McDonald (@theocmcd12) October 25, 2017

Now less than 5 hours ago you said that the Washington Post was NOT reliable... when it outed #45. Which one is it? Oh, when it fits #45 — LIZ (@lgbeulah) October 25, 2017