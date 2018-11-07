Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Dems 'Shouldn't Waste Time Investigating' Trump

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Democrats shouldn’t bother investigating President Donald Trump and his administration.

As election night unfolded Tuesday with Democrats on their way to recapturing the House of Representatives, the White House press secretary was asked by Fox News whether she thought Democrats would emphasize legislation over investigation.

“We have a president that’s willing to reach across the aisle to get things done,” Sanders said in the clip below. She added: “But if Democrats take the House, they shouldn’t waste time investigating. They should focus on what the people have put them there to do.”

Sanders said Democrats should “not continue to be the party of resist and obstruct, but want to actually work with this president to solve some of the big problems.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "If Democrats take the House, they shouldn’t waste time investigating." pic.twitter.com/seHBOhfoOd — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) November 7, 2018

Sanders probably won’t get her wish, at least when it comes to the Trump administration’s biggest festering scandal.