Sarah Hyland Wants Her 'Modern Family' Character To Be Bisexual

Queer fans of “Modern Family” could soon have yet another reason to love the inclusive, Emmy-winning ABC series.

On Wednesday, actress Sarah Hyland appeared to confirm audience theories on Twitter, telling fans that her character, Haley Dunphy, identifies as bisexual. When one user asked for her opinion on whether or not Haley was bi, Hyland responded:

I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

Hyland’s tweet had drawn over 914 likes and 173 retweets as of Friday afternoon. “Modern Family” fans, many of whom said they identify as bisexual, applauded the statement on Twitter.

Yay! Go Sarah! I’m bi and proud 💪 — DrOral (@DrBiOralAnal) November 1, 2017

I love this! — Giada #REPUTATION 🦋 (@lovingthemisred) November 2, 2017

By Thursday, however, the star clarified her stance. Hyland said she was simply stating her “opinion” of Haley, but that the show’s creative team had never written anything that would specify her character as bi.

Just to clarify, I️ havent been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That's just my personal opinion! — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

It should be noted that Haley’s love interests on “Modern Family” have always been men like recurring characters Andy Bailey (Adam DeVine) and Dylan (Reid Ewing). But the 26-year-old hinted that she’d be open to exploring her character’s sexuality on the show, which kicked off its ninth season in September.

Did not reveal. Nor confirm. Just stated my personal OPINION... and a story line I would PERSONALLY like to see. But that's just me. https://t.co/M6BEZ1tkNi — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

But given the ecstatic response her initial claim received (as well as the lack of bisexual characters on mainstream television), here’s to hoping the “Modern Family” creative team will consider developing Haley’s sexuality further in a future episode.