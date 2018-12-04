Sarah Hyland Quits Twitter Over Backlash After Drunk Driver Kills Her Cousin

Actress Sarah Hyland is taking a breather from social media after asking fans for support following her 14-year-old cousin’s unexpected death.

The “Modern Family” actress revealed over the weekend that her cousin, Trevor Canaday, was tragically hit and killed by a drunk driver late Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Yesterday my 14 year old cousin was killed by a drunk driver,” Hyland wrote on Twitter Sunday. “My Uncle is in the hospital awaiting more surgeries.”

Yesterday my 14 year old cousin was killed by a drunk driver named Jeffrey Eggerling. My Uncle is in the hospital awaiting more surgeries. PLEASE keep your prayers with my family during this horrific time. And please DONATE https://t.co/mwlaIvUYrs — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 2, 2018

Along with the announcement, Hyland included a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mom, Becky, and sisters Tessa and Zoee to raise money for the funeral and medical costs. The actress asked her followers to donate.

Although Hyland did not create the GoFundMe page, her request didn’t sit well with some on social media who criticized the mourning celebrity for not footing the bill herself and asking others to help out instead.

I’m sad for them but can’t u pay for the funeral ? 15,000. To u is like nothing. — Profran (@ProfranRoach) December 2, 2018

A horrible tragedy!!! It feels weird that you are asking people to donate though. People are donating $10, $20, $100 which is a lot for people. I hope you are financially helping them too bc it would seem you have more resources than those donating. Prayers for your family. — Kerry Sullivan (@ksullivan1111) December 3, 2018

Doesn't mean that is her first thought. Could be her second thought. Regardless, despite how sorry I feel for her and her family, I agree. It's odd that she is asking for donations when I would imagine that would be chump change for her. I'm curious to the purpose — Jeffrey Lee (@YourBonr) December 4, 2018

Where was Sarah’s donation to this I looked I didn’t see even a ten spot she is fleecing us we all have family who die but My family bands together and things get handled we would never take advantage of other Americans when we have the money to help ourselves shameful — Donna V. (@Tweet_Hearted) December 3, 2018

Hyland responded to the backlash on Monday.

I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 3, 2018

Yet the criticism didn’t stop.

It is strange of you to promote a crowdfunding page when you only donated $1000 yourself (whilst being worth 9 million). Most of the people donating are working 9-5s, and it's weird that you're asking for money from them. If you want to keep it private, don't tweet about it. — Luna Bea (@onemilliondogs) December 3, 2018

We know enough detail because you announced to the world that your cousin died. By setting up a 'GoFundMe' page you also announced to the world that your cousins are too poor to afford a funeral and that you are too stingy and mean to part with your millions to help them out. — Kent Dorfman (@kent_dorfman) December 4, 2018

No honey. There’s an excellent chance you can pay for the whole funeral and medical expenses on your own with no outside help. You really don’t get why you are being criticized for setting up a gofundme for your family member when you are a rich celebrity? #delusions — Katrina (@ksimm81) December 4, 2018

Not long afterward, Hyland announced that she was going to take a break from social media.

You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There’s that. ✌🏼 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 4, 2018

Hyland also seems to be departing Instagram. On Monday, she posted an image of a hand making the peace sign to her Instagram Stories, presumably to say “peace out.”

There has been no activity on her account since then.

Screenshot via @sarahhylandVerified's Instagram Stories

The negative comments have persisted, however.

Sorry for your loss, but if somebody like you cannot afford the money to help your own family, who can? Should everbody in the world do a gofundme campaign ?



Or are you just abusing your fans & celeb status ? I think so and its far worse than just horrible. It is Disgusting tbh — Jens B. (@sJake487) December 4, 2018

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Trevor and his dad, Bryan, were driving to a show choir event when another car struck their vehicle. According to the page, Bryan survived, but “sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.”

Not everyone has reacted negatively to the fundraiser, which has raised $37,063 thus far. The goal was $25,000.

Before taking a social media break, Hyland tweeted about the person allegedly responsible for her cousin’s death.

The man in the other car “had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle,” she wrote on Twitter.