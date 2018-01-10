Sarah Hyland Under Fire For Tone-Deaf Golden Globes After-Party Video

As Beyoncé has made abundantly clear, sometimes things go down in the elevator. But actress Sarah Hyland probably should’ve thought twice before posting a Golden Globes after-party video.
The “Modern Family” actress has come under fire for the Instagram in which she appears drunk in an elevator and flirts with a bellhop. Hyland tries to leave the elevator ― but as its doors close on her, she falls back into the grinning bellhop’s arms.
The video immediately caught the attention of social media, with many arguing it was in poor taste given the spirit of Sunday’s awards show. Actors and actresses ― including Hyland ― wore black at the Golden Globes to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse and harassment. They also expressed support for the #TimesUp initiative, which includes a legal defense fund that fights for gender and racial parity.
“A bit controversial in heightened awareness times of Hollywood’s time’s up, don’t ya think?” one person said of Hyland’s video.
“Really? In this climate? You show a young girl ― drunk and falling into the arms of a an older man as doors close to give her no escape? Tone deaf much?,” another added.
Hyland addressed the criticism, writing, ”
#JohntheBellHop is a very nice old man. FYI. *completely sober*.”
The 27-year-old pulled a similar stunt after last year’s ceremony with then boyfriend actor Dominic Sherwood. In the clip, the two passionately kiss before being interrupted by the elevator doors opening.
Hyland is currently dating “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams, who joined her Sunday night sporting a Time’s Up pin.