Since Kim Cattrall would rather do anything else than another “Sex and the City” movie, Sarah Jessica Parker has someone in mind for a Samantha Jones replacement.
When the “Divorce” star stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, naturally the future of the HBO franchise came up when the talk-show host revealed he was angling for a role.
“Well, there’s an opening!” Parker joked.
“Oh, really? Who do I have to act like? What would my character be like?” Colbert asked.
“Well, according to just very recent documentation about why we’re not making it is because the part usually played by Kim Cattrall has been vacated,” the actress explained. “So, that’s what I mean. Perhaps you’d want to play Samantha?”
“I’m kind of a little slutty, kind of fun!” he shot back.
The third movie installment of the wildly popular series was in development as recently as October 2016, according to multiple reports, but was shut down because of Cattrall’s alleged “diva” behavior.
“We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker said at the time. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”
Cattrall later fired back and defended her decision, explaining that her “heart isn’t in it anymore.” She also sat down with Piers Morgan where she said Parker “could have been nicer” and shot down rumors about her on-set behavior.
“This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things,” she said. “This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now.”
Just in case Colbert’s star-making turn doesn’t work out, Cattrall has suggested that the creators replace her character to make the series more diverse.