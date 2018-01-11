“We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker said at the time. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Cattrall later fired back and defended her decision, explaining that her “heart isn’t in it anymore.” She also sat down with Piers Morgan where she said Parker “could have been nicer” and shot down rumors about her on-set behavior.