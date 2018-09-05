Sarah Michelle Gellar's Marriage Analogy Will Slay You

Sarah Michelle Gellar of “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” knows how to keep a marriage undead ― with a wicked sense of humor.
Check out the “deck of cards” analogy she used to celebrate her recent 16-year wedding anniversary with actor Freddie Prinze Jr.
Gellar and Prinze Jr. are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples. They met on the set of the 1997 slasher flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but didn’t date until later, according to People. They married on Sept. 1, 2002.
The two have an 8-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son who celebrate birthdays this month.