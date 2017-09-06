A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Yes, that’s a decade and a half of marriage.

On Friday, Gellar marked the occasion by posting a super sweet photo slideshow on Instagram with a picture from every year of their marriage, which you can check out above.

Gellar and Prinze married on Sept 1, 2002, at El Careyes resort in Mexico in front of family and friends, including Shannen Doherty and Wilmer Valderrama. The pair, who now have a daughter and a son together, first met while filming the 1997 movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but their first “date” didn’t happen until a few years later.

“We had made plans for dinner with a mutual friend and the person canceled,” Gellar told People back in 2002. “We decided to have dinner anyway and never looked back.”

In fact, the couple says that being friends before they began their romantic relationship is one of the reasons they’ve been together so long.

“We were just friends. That’s one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good,” Prinze Jr. told E! News earlier this year. “We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and visa versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person.”

But the couple, who co-starred in the live-action “Scooby Doo” movies, is the first to admit that a strong relationship doesn’t just happen by accident. In a 2013 interview, Gellar was asked about the secret to a happy marriage, to which she replied, “God, if I knew, I would write a book and retire. I wouldn’t be here right now.”

She added: “I mean, it’s work. You have to work at anything. It’s any relationship in your life. You have to nurture it and take time with it.”