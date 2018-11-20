MEDIA
11/20/2018 05:25 am ET

Sarah Palin's Attempt To Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Fumble' Backfires On Twitter

The former vice presidential candidate's own verbal fumbles come back to haunt her.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Sarah Palin fired off a tweet linking to a story on her website that mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the incoming Democratic congresswoman from New York, for “fumbling” a statement about “basic civics.” 

People on Twitter quickly reminded the former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate of her own history of fumbling. 

Palin’s tweet was about a video in which Ocasio-Cortez referred to the “three chambers of Congress,” then the “three chambers of government,” which she called “the presidency, the Senate and the House.” 

A number of conservative figures mocked Ocasio-Cortez over the misspeak, noting that there are three “branches” rather than chambers, which are the legislative, executive and judiciary.

Ocasio-Cortez replied to her critics on Twitter:  

Palin tweeted a link to the story penned by one of the writers on her website:

Many of the replies referred to events from the 2008 presidential campaign when Palin made a few now-famous flubs while serving as John McCain’s running mate on the GOP ticket:  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Top Palinisms
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Sarah Palin Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
Sarah Palin's Attempt To Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Fumble' Backfires On Twitter
CONVERSATIONS