Sarah Palin fired off a tweet linking to a story on her website that mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the incoming Democratic congresswoman from New York, for “fumbling” a statement about “basic civics.”
People on Twitter quickly reminded the former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate of her own history of fumbling.
Palin’s tweet was about a video in which Ocasio-Cortez referred to the “three chambers of Congress,” then the “three chambers of government,” which she called “the presidency, the Senate and the House.”
A number of conservative figures mocked Ocasio-Cortez over the misspeak, noting that there are three “branches” rather than chambers, which are the legislative, executive and judiciary.
Ocasio-Cortez replied to her critics on Twitter:
Palin tweeted a link to the story penned by one of the writers on her website:
Many of the replies referred to events from the 2008 presidential campaign when Palin made a few now-famous flubs while serving as John McCain’s running mate on the GOP ticket: