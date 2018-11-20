Sarah Palin fired off a tweet linking to a story on her website that mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the incoming Democratic congresswoman from New York, for “fumbling” a statement about “basic civics.”

People on Twitter quickly reminded the former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate of her own history of fumbling.

Palin’s tweet was about a video in which Ocasio-Cortez referred to the “three chambers of Congress,” then the “three chambers of government,” which she called “the presidency, the Senate and the House.”

A number of conservative figures mocked Ocasio-Cortez over the misspeak, noting that there are three “branches” rather than chambers, which are the legislative, executive and judiciary.

Ocasio-Cortez replied to her critics on Twitter:

Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make:



that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare. https://t.co/fMOijEa7tF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 19, 2018

Palin tweeted a link to the story penned by one of the writers on her website:

YIKES: Ocasio-Cortez Fumbles Basic Civics TWICE In 1 Statement https://t.co/5xkWeYjsPP — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 19, 2018

Many of the replies referred to events from the 2008 presidential campaign when Palin made a few now-famous flubs while serving as John McCain’s running mate on the GOP ticket:

You have got to be kidding me. You said:



Paul Revere warned the British

Sputnik bankrupted Russia

The Vice President Runs the Senate

The Constitition is based on the Bible

The White House has a ‘department of law’



Should I continue? Because I can... — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 20, 2018

The person tweeting this is ... Sarah Palin. https://t.co/Wq5eTjPwvx — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 19, 2018

COURIC: What newspapers did you regularly read before you were tapped for this — to stay informed & understand the world?



PALIN: I’ve read most of them again with a great appreciation for the press, for the media —



COURIC: But what ones specifically? Can you name any of them? — Mindful Majority (@MindfulMajority) November 20, 2018

Here's a list of Social Studies Facts you got wrong, SP. Including "the Vice President runs the Senate," "the Founding Fathers said the Pledge of Allegience" and "the White House has a department of law."



So, ya know, those who live in glass houses, etc.https://t.co/XGk33jMoPT — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) November 19, 2018

I can see hypocrisy from my house https://t.co/PMpG8gcPe9 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 19, 2018

"He who warned, uh, the British that they weren't gonna be takin' away our arms, uh, by ringing those bells, and um, makin' sure as he's riding his horse through town to send those warning shots and bells that we were going to be sure and we were going to be free" — mark (@guitarguymark) November 20, 2018

Who said, "Vice Presidents will be able to be not only the position flexible, but it's going to be sort of those other duties as assigned by the president." (Hint, it was you!) — Suki van Dijk (@sukihd) November 20, 2018

"But obviously, we've got to stand with our North Korean allies." --Sarah Palin, after being asked how she would handle the current hostilities between the two Koreas, interview on Glenn Beck's radio show, Nov. 24, 2010 — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) November 19, 2018

That she is on your radar is, for us, just another sign that she's one to watch, so thanks for the validation, Sarah. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) November 20, 2018

Haaaaa.....you really should sit this one out!! — BassMan (@minefield101) November 20, 2018

Oh no! Should we “refudiate” her? — Skip Awesome (@SkipAwesome) November 20, 2018