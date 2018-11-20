Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds To 'Basic Civics' Jab From Sarah Palin

She’s not been sworn into office yet, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already proving capable at rebuffing attacks ― this time from a former GOP standard-bearer.

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted a jab at the incoming Democratic congresswoman from New York on Thursday, calling out Ocasio-Cortez for misspeaking in an interview and referring to the three branches of government as the “three chambers of Congress,” then the “three chambers of government,” which Ocasio-Cortez called “the presidency, the Senate and the House.”

YIKES: Ocasio-Cortez Fumbles Basic Civics TWICE In 1 Statement https://t.co/5xkWeYjsPP — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 19, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, issued her own tongue-in-cheek response.

“Now that’s *TWO* fallen GOP Vice Pres candidates going after a freshman Congresswoman that’s not even sworn in yet,” she tweeted. “Isn’t it a little early to be bringing out the big guns? Especially when they look like the FWD:RE:FWD:WATCH THIS grandpa emails from the ’08 election they lost.”

Now that’s *TWO* fallen GOP Vice Pres candidates going after a freshman Congresswoman that’s not even sworn in yet.



Isn’t it a little early to be bringing out the big guns?



Especially when they look like the FWD:RE:FWD:WATCH THIS grandpa emails from the ‘08 election they lost https://t.co/TijjLgJ0MI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez clarified that the second vice presidential candidate was Joe Lieberman, who ran as a Democrat and served in the Senate as an independent.

For those asking who’s the other one: Lieberman (😂) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018