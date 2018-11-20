Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds To 'Basic Civics' Jab From Sarah Palin

She’s not been sworn into office yet, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is already proving capable at rebuffing attacks ― this time from a former GOP standard-bearer.
Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted a jab at the incoming Democratic congresswoman from New York on Thursday, calling out Ocasio-Cortez for misspeaking in an interview and referring to the three branches of government as the “three chambers of Congress,” then the “three chambers of government,” which Ocasio-Cortez called “the presidency, the Senate and the House.”
The irony of Palin commenting on someone else’s gaffe wasn’t lost on the Twitter crowd ― after all, the former Alaska governor’s 2008 vice presidential bid was marked by far greater fumbles.
Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, issued her own tongue-in-cheek response.
“Now that’s *TWO* fallen GOP Vice Pres candidates going after a freshman Congresswoman that’s not even sworn in yet,” she tweeted. “Isn’t it a little early to be bringing out the big guns? Especially when they look like the FWD:RE:FWD:WATCH THIS grandpa emails from the ’08 election they lost.”
Ocasio-Cortez clarified that the second vice presidential candidate was Joe Lieberman, who ran as a Democrat and served in the Senate as an independent.
Her beef with the senator presumably stems from a June Wall Street Journal editorial he wrote, warning readers her non-mainstream candidacy “hurts the party, Congress and even America.”